The main event arrives in the final trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

It’s all led to this. The finale of Cobra Kai returns to where is started at the All-Valley Tournament in the trailer for season 6.

Cobra Kai never dies in this new trailer for the show that continues the legacy of the Karate Kid films. Part 3 of Cobra Kai‘s finale has premiered its final trailer, courtesy of Netflix, and the show is inevitably taking it all back to where it started at the All-Valley Tournament. Imagery of nostalgia continues as shots of Daniel and his now ally, Johnny, both train in the crane kick on the beach like in the original Karate Kid and a trailer mix of “You’re the Best Around” will pump you up for the final round of karate combat.

The season synopsis reads,

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.” While the series synopsis reads, “COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season.”

The cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen), Alicia Hannah-Kim (Sensei Kim Dae-Un), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony), Oona O’Brien (Devon), Lewis Tan (Sensei Wolf), Patrick Luwis (Axel Kovacevic) and Rayna Vallandingham (Zara Malik).

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Although Cobra Kai is coming to an end, it won’t be the last we see of Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso. He’s set to reprise the role in Karate Kid: Legends, where he will star alongside the one and only Jackie Chan. “After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother,” reads the official synopsis. “ Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.” Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

Cobra Kai creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz have also been considering more spinoffs, including a prequel series centered on Mr. Miyagi. However, nothing is official.

The final five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6 will debut on Netflix on February 13th.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Daniel Kim as Yoon in episode 611 of Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai. (L to R) C.S. Lee as Master Kim, Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Diora Baird as Shannon Keene, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai. Rayna Vallandingham as Zara in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025

Cobra Kai. Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2025