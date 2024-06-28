All paths lead to a new Cobra Kai Season 6 poster and trailer dated for this coming Monday

Cobra Kai Season 6 looks to strike hard and fast when new episodes of the fan-favorite series debut on Netflix on July 18. The hit show’s final season promises plenty of surprises, cameos, and dojo-related drama as the battle for The Valley rages on. Before the last gasps of June come and go, Netflix is sharing a new Cobra Kai Season 6 poster and trailer tease for the upcoming season. The latest Cobra Kai poster features Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) front and center, with the show’s extensive support cast assembled near the show’s stylish logo. Additionally, Netflix says a Cobra Kai Season 6 trailer arrives this coming Monday, July 1.

Cobra Kai’s final 15-episode season will be split into sections throughout the remainder of this year. They’ve also revealed premiere dates: Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024. Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024. The final event comes in 2025.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star as their Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, and they’re joined in the cast by Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and Griffin Santopietro. Martin Kove reprises the role of John Kreese from the film, with Thomas Ian Griffith as The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi from The Karate Kid Part II. As of seasons 5 and 6, Alicia Hannah-Kim plays the villainous sensei Kim Da-Eun, and we’ve heard that C.S. Lee (Dexter) will be playing her grandfather, Master Kim Sun-Young, who taught the type of karate used by the students at the Cobra Kai dojo, in Season 6.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai started thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament when a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence sought redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. A lot has happened, and a lot has changed since that happened.

Cobra Kai season 6 has the following synopsis: Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

You can check out the new Cobra Kai Season 6 poster below, and be sure to swing through on Monday when the new trailer drops: