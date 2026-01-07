Cold Zero: Nic Pizzolatto teams up with Peter Berg for Netflix adaptation of Brad Thor novel

Deadline reports that Netflix is developing a feature film adaptation of Brad Thor’s upcoming action thriller novel, Cold Zero. Nic Pizzolatto, best known as the creator of True Detective, is set to write the script for Cold Zero, with Peter Berg (Lone Survivor) producing.

What’s Cold Zero About?

The novel is scheduled for release on February 10. The story kicks off when “ a cutting-edge commercial airliner crash-lands near the North Pole, stranding survivors in one of the most hostile environments on Earth. Unbeknownst to most aboard, the plane was secretly transporting a revolutionary, highly classified technology capable of reshaping global power, and its disappearance sparks a frantic, high-stakes race among the world’s major powers to recover it. “

Cold Zero sounds potentially fun, but it also feels like it could easily be one of Netflix’s many action-thrillers that pop up on the Top 10 list for a week and then disappear into the algorithm.

Nic Pizzolatto’s Other Projects

As it happens, Pizzolatto is already working with Netflix. The streaming service acquired his latest series in what was reportedly a major bidding war. Not much is known about the project, only that it will star Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser. Skydance Sports is behind the series, which has some speculating that it may have some connection to the sports world.

Pizzolatto also wrote, directed, and produced Easy’s Waltz, a drama starring Vince Vaughn, Al Pacino, Kate Mara, and Simon Rex. The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival but is still seeking a distributor. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

More True Detective?

Last year, Pizzolatto revealed he had an idea to bring Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson) back for another True Detective case. “ I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day, ” Pizzolatto said. “ It’s character-based again. … But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not. “

Harrelson later shot down any chance at a reunion. “ I love that [the first season] turned out the way it did, ” he said. “ If anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that. “