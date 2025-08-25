Netflix snags new series from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto starring Matthew McConaughey & Cole Hauser

Matthew McConaughey is set to reunite with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new series, which THR reports has just been scooped up by Netflix in what was said to be a major bidding war. Cole Hauser (Yellowstone) is also set to star in the series.

Not much is known about the project, but the report refers to it as The Brothers Project, as McConaughey and Hauser will be playing brothers. Skydance Sports is behind the series, leading the outlet to believe it may relate somewhat to the sports world. Apple and Amazon were also in the running for the series, but Netflix ultimately won.

McConaughey and Pizzolatto have attempted to reunite several times after True Detective. The last project was Redeemer, a gritty crime thriller for FX that would have followed a former minister turned dissolute security guard, whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit. The project wound up being scrapped.

Earlier this year, Pizzolatto also revealed that he had an idea to bring Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Harrelson) back for another True Detective case. “ I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day, ” Pizzolatto said. “ It’s character-based again. … But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not. “