Netflix snags new series from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto starring Matthew McConaughey & Cole Hauser

Matthew McConaughey is set to reunite with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new series, which THR reports has just been scooped up by Netflix in what was said to be a major bidding war. Cole Hauser (Yellowstone) is also set to star in the series.
Not much is known about the project, but the report refers to it as The Brothers Project, as McConaughey and Hauser will be playing brothers. Skydance Sports is behind the series, leading the outlet to believe it may relate somewhat to the sports world. Apple and Amazon were also in the running for the series, but Netflix ultimately won.
McConaughey and Pizzolatto have attempted to reunite several times after True Detective. The last project was Redeemer, a gritty crime thriller for FX that would have followed a former minister turned dissolute security guard, whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit. The project wound up being scrapped.
Earlier this year, Pizzolatto also revealed that he had an idea to bring Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Harrelson) back for another True Detective case. “I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we’ll do it one day,” Pizzolatto said. “It’s character-based again. … But it’s not something I’ve written or anything. It’s just, I had that in my head. And we’ve talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It’s just a question of whether that would ever happen or not.“
A fifth season of True Detective is in the works, but Pizzolatto hasn’t been involved since the third season. Issa López, the showrunner/writer/director of True Detective: Night Country, is returning to develop the new season. It was recently reported that Nicolas Cage was in talks to star in the fifth season, which certainly got fans excited. HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Film, Francesca Orsi, said the new season will be “set in New York, in Jamaica Bay. Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.” Production is expected to kick off later this year, but the new season isn’t expected to premiere until 2027.