Colman Domingo: The Running Man will be “massive event” at the cinemas

By
Posted 4 hours ago
A remake of The Running Man was a tough sell for a lot of us fans of the 1987 Arnie favorite. But once the trailer was released, it turned quite a few of us, and Edgar Wright’s version looks like it could be a fun time at the theaters. And that’s just what star Colman Domingo is assuring we’ll get.

Colman Domingo recently chatted with Entertainment Weekly about The Running Man’s style and how it can be just the sort of event that the cinemagoing experience should be. “The story will keep shifting in front of your eyes and you might not even believe what you’re actually seeing. It’s really cool. I think that we long for huge events in our cinemas these days, and I feel like this one is going to be a massive event in our cinemas.”

That’s a lot of hype right there, especially since The Running Man – no matter how promising it turned out to look – doesn’t exactly feel like an “event”, especially since we tend to think of fare like Mission: Impossible and the like as the blockbusters that fit the category. But hey, Domingo is a guy we can trust, so we might be in for a unique experience here. But we won’t know for sure until November 14th when The Running Man darts to theaters.

Domingo plays Bobby Thompson, host of The Running Man, a game show where the contestants known as “runners” have to survive for 30 days while being hunted, with the entire tracking being broadcast to the public. Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, who enters the competition as a way to get money for his sick daughter. The movie also co-stars Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Jayme Lawson, William H. Macy, and more.

The Running Man, of course, is based on the 1982 novel by Richard Bachman, the pseudonym for Stephen King. The 1987 version starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto, and María Conchita Alonso.

Are you going to check out The Running Man in theaters? How much do you think it will gross on opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Entertainment Weekly
