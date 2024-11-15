Conan O’Brien will be the host of the 97th Academy Awards

Conan O’Brien has been tapped to host the biggest night in Hollywood as the former late-night talk show host has been announced to host next year’s Oscars. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences extended an invite to the beloved comedic host and he has graciously accepted. The ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The prestigious event of the film industry will be televised live on ABC in more than 200 territories around the world.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang announced Friday morning in a statement, “We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year. He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.” O’Brien added, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Conan‘s illustrious career in the late-night game came to an end in 2021, and since then, he’s been focusing on a more stripped-down format with his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend as well as his new spin on the travel show genre with the Max original series, Conan O’Brien Must Go.