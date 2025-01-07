No sequel for The Substance; Coralie Fargeat will keep making bold, surprising, original films

Seven years went by between the time when director Coralie Fargeat made her feature directorial debut with a very cool revenge movie that was appropriately titled Revenge – you can read our 8/10 review of the film at THIS LINK – and when she came back with an “explosive feminist take on body horror” called The Substance , which stars Demi Moore (Ghost), who won a Golden Globe for her performance, and Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). You can read our 9/10 review of The Substance HERE. Now we’re left hoping that Fargeat won’t take another seven years to make her third film – but whatever that ends up being, she has assured all of us that it will not be a sequel to The Substance.

When Variety asked her if The Substance will be getting a sequel, Fargeat answered, “ Oh, no. Oh, no. The point of this movie is to present fresh things to the world. No sequels, no prequels, no number two, number three. I’m gonna be so happy to bring something else fresh to the world in a bit. “

In another interview, Variety asked her if she’s having any discussions about her next project. She said, “ For now I’m not discussing anything. I’m just enjoying the moment and taking some time as I really want to write my next project. It’s slowly starting to be put in motion in the back of my brain and when things calm down I’ll take it from there. ” That next project is “ going to be totally different but with a lot of similarities (to The Substance). I love to make bold and surprising films with things that you don’t expect, so definitely that’s what I want to do. And I love the freedom that I gave myself for this film and that’s certainly something I want to keep doing. That was the greatest thing for me on The Substance. “

If you haven’t seen The Substance yet, here’s the official synopsis: It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?

