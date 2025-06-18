October: Cory Micheal Smith to star in Jeremy Saulnier’s new fugitive thriller set on Halloween

Rebel Ridge director Jeremy Saulnier is putting together his next movie, and Deadline reports that Cory Michael Smith is set to star. The new film is titled October, but not much is known about the project, with sources describing it as a fugitive thriller set during Halloween.

Saulnier will direct October from his own script, with A24 set to produce. He’s previously teased that the project will be more similar to Green Room than anything else. “ I’m currently writing something that’s a little more in the Green Room universe, ” he said. “ Because with Rebel Ridge, I was exploring a new side. I was just tired of everything I do being oppressive. But I’ve kinda gone back. It has to do with music and Halloween and fun shit. “

Smith recently starred alongside Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, and Ramy Youssef in Mountainhead, the satirical comedy/drama written and directed by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. He also played Chevy Chase in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night.

When Rebel Ridge was released on Netflix last year, it had been six years since Saulnier’s last film (Hold the Dark) was released, so it’s nice to know that we won’t have to wait quite as long for his next project. Rebel Ridge stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine who “ enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission– post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family– and protect Summer in the process. “

Our own Chris Bumbray had a blast with Rebel Ridge, calling it one of the most entertaining movies Netflix has released in quite some time. You can check out his full review right here.