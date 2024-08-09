Mo Gators Mo Problems: Alexandre Aja returning for Crawl 2

THR has reported that Paramount Pictures is developing Crawl 2, a sequel to the 2019 gator horror film directed by Alexandre Aja.

Production on the sequel is expected to get underway in Europe this fall, with Alexandre Aja returning to direct. He will also produce alongside Craig Flores and Sam Raimi. Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan, best known for writing Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Project Almanac, are penning the script. The report states that Crawl 2 will revolve around a new cast in a new location, this time said to be New York City.

The first movie starred Kaya Scodelario as Haley, a University of Florida swimmer who ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper) when a massive hurricane hits her hometown. After finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing $91 million on a budget of just $15 million. It also happened to be one of Quentin Tarantino’s favourite films of the year.

Given the success of the first movie, it’s somewhat surprising that it took five years to get the sequel going, but it wasn’t for lack of enthusiasm. In 2021, Aja said that they have “ been talking about a sequel non-stop, and putting together a really, really fun take. ” Even then, he knew he wanted to move on to another character and let Haley have her victory. “ I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like… more hurricane driven, man versus animal, ” Aja said. “ So maybe it will be another story altogether. We’re looking for that human story right now, that will be as strong as the one in the first one. To make the second one legit. “

What do you hope to see in Crawl 2?