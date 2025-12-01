Creepshow: 13 Tales of Terror short story collection reaches store shelves in May

For four seasons, the Shudder streaming service brought us the anthology series Creepshow , which was a TV series continuation of the franchise George A. Romero and Stephen King began with the 1982 film Creepshow and the 1987 sequel Creepshow 2. The Shudder series has now come to an end, but the Creepshow brand still has some life in it. Not only has Image Comics been bringing us Creepshow comic books in recent years, with the most recent being published in February, but we also have an anthology novel to look forward. The short story collection Creepshow: 13 Tales of Terror is set to reach bookstore shelves on May 19, 2026, and copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Here’s the description: THE CREEP RETURNS! A lucky 13 new short stories inspired by the hit TV series Creepshow from executive producer Greg Nicotero. Creepshow: 13 Tales of Terror features original stories by Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), David Avallone (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark), Nancy A. Collins (Swamp Thing, Blade Runner, Sonja Blue), Dennis Crosby (Weird Tales), Keith R.A. DeCandido (Supernatural Crimes Unit, Star Trek, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Gwendolyn Kriste (2024 Bram Stoker Award for Best Novel for The Haunting of Velkwood), Jonathan Maberry (V-Wars), Lisa Morton (The Best American Mystery Stories 2020), Nick Roberts (The Exorcist’s House), Thomas E. Sniegoski (Hellboy, Vampirella), Tim Waggoner (Terrifier, Halloween Kills novelizations), Simon Bestwick (Best Horror of the Year), and James Aquilone (Kolchak: The Night Stalker).



Creepshow: 13 Tales of Terror is a macabre celebration of the series’ legacy — twisting morality tales of terror, justice, and cosmic retribution, told through the Creep’s ghoulish grin. The anthology features a cover from Russ Braun (The Boys, Kolchak: The Night Stalker), and each story is accompanied by a full-page piece of art featuring The Creep from EV Cantada.

I was wondering how the Creep’s story introductions would be handled in a novel, and it sounds like the page of artwork from EV Cantada that accompanies each story is the answer to that question.

Anything with the title Creepshow has my attention (even if I end up ignoring its existence in the long run, like the Creepshow 3 movie that was released in 2006), so I will definitely be reading this book.

