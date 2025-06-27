Arrow Video is bringing Creepshow 2 to 4K UHD

The George A. Romero / Stephen King horror anthology Creepshow is one of my all-time favorite movies – and so is the Michael Gornick-directed sequel Creepshow 2 , which I’ve probably watched even more times than its predecessor. I love everything about Creepshow 2, so I was very glad to hear the news that Arrow Video is giving the film a 4K UHD release in the US, the UK, and Canada. The release date is September 30th, and copies can be pre-ordered through a variety of links (check out the list on Arrow Video’s Facebook page), including THIS ONE.

Directed by Gornick from a screenplay by George A. Romero (based on stories written by Stephen King), Creepshow 2 has the following synopsis: Join our old friend, the rotting Creep himself, as he introduces this horror anthology which presents gruesome looks at three tales of horror: a hit-and-run driver in “The Hitchhiker”, a wooden Indian in “Ol’ Chief Wooden Head”, and four friends whose vacation on a secluded lake turns into a nightmare in “The Raft”. CREEPSHOW 2 is a deliciously wicked roller coaster ride that will plunge you into the heart of darkness and to the very brink of madness. Just when you thought it was safe to come back to the movies, along comes a fright-fest like CREEPSHOW 2! The film stars Lois Chiles, George Kennedy, Dorothy Lamour, Tom Savini, Domenick John, Philip Dore, Frank Salsedo, Holt McCallany, David Holbrook, Don Harvey, Dan Kamin, Tom Wright, David Beecroft, Paul Satterfield, Jeremy Green, Daniel Beer, Page Hannah, and Stephen King, with Joe Silver providing the voice of The Creep.

Arrow Video brings Creepshow 2 to 4K UHD with the following bonus features: – Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original negative – 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) – Original lossless mono, stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround audio options – Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing – Audio commentary with director Michael Gornick – Screenplay for a Sequel, an interview with screenwriter George A. Romero – Tales from the Creep, an interview with actor and make-up artist Tom Savini – Poncho’s Last Ride, an interview with actor Daniel Beer – The Road to Dover, an interview with actor Tom Wright – Nightmares in Foam Rubber, an archive featurette on the special effects of Creepshow 2, including interviews with FX artists Howard Berger and Greg Nicotero – My Friend Rick, Howard Berger on his special effects mentor Rick Baker – Behind-the-scenes footage – Image gallery – Trailers & TV spots – Original screenplay galleries – Creepshow 2: Pinfall, a Limited Edition booklet featuring the comic adaptation of the unfilmed Creepshow 2 segment “Pinfall” by artist Jason Mayoh – Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth – Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Mike Saputo

