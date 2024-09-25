Cross trailer: Aldis Hodge is Alex Cross in Prime Video series premiering this November

For more than thirty years (and more than thirty novels), author James Patterson has been writing stories about Metropolitan Police Department detective Alex Cross, a character who was played by Morgan Freeman in the films Kiss the Girls (1997) and Along Came a Spider (2001), and by Tyler Perry in the 2012 film Alex Cross. The latest actor take on the role is Aldis Hodge, whose credits include Die Hard with a Vengeance, A Good Day to Die Hard, Straight Outta Compton, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Hidden Figures, The Invisible Man, One Night in Miami, and Black Adam. Hodge will be playing Cross in the Prime Video series Cross , which is set to premiere on November 14th. All eight episodes of the show’s first season will be available to watch on that date – and Prime Video has already ordered a second season. With the premiere date not far off, a trailer for Cross has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, CBS Studios, and Skydance Television, Cross centers on a detective and forensic psychologist who’s uniquely capable of digging into the minds of killers and victims in order to identify and catch them. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Hodge is joined in the cast by Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), Juanita Jennings (Runaway Jury), Alona Tal (Supernatural), Samantha Walkes (Murdoch Mysteries), Caleb Elijah (True Story), Melody Hurd (Them), Jennifer Wigmore (Malory Towers), Eloise Mumford (The Right Stuff), and Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam).

Ben Watkins developed the series for television and serves as showrunner. Watkins also executive produces under his Blue Monday Productions banner. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, as do Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive produce for Skydance Television.

What did you think of the Cross trailer? Are you a fan of the Alex Cross character, and will you be watching this show on Prime Video? Let us know by leaving a comment below.