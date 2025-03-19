Cut Off: Jonah Hill to direct and star in new comedy for Warner Bros.

Jonah Hill will get behind the camera for his third narrative feature as he’s set to direct and star in Cut Off for Warner Bros.

Jonah Hill is set to write, direct, and star in Cut Off for Warner Bros. The comedy is said to center on a pair of fraternal twins whose wealthy parents stop supporting them financially. Hill will play one of the twins and World of Reel has heard that the role of the other twin has been offered to Jennifer Lawrence. The production has secured a $10 million California tax credit and plans to start shooting later this year.

This will be Hill’s third gig behind the camera for a narrative feature. He previously directed Mid90s, a coming-of-age movie which followed a thirteen-year-old boy growing up with an abusive older brother and a somewhat absent mother who finds himself drawn to a group of older skateboarders. He also recently wrapped production on Outcome, a black comedy starring Keanu Reeves as Reed Hawk, Reef, “ a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past. ” Hill co-stars as Hawk’s cris lawyer. Outcome is expected to be released on Apple TV+ later this year.

Seth Rogen was recently chatting about Superbad and mentioned that they got an interesting note from Sony Pictures about Hill’s character while making it. Under no circumstances was Hill’s character allowed to be seen using a PlayStation. “ They were like, ‘We can’t have him interact with our products as a character, because it’s too vile a character.’ And I was like, ‘It’s based on me, that’s very insulting,’ ” Rogen said. “ Sony made the movie and we were told that Jonah Hill’s character, Seth, was so reprehensible to the studio. There’s a scene where they’re playing video games and it was like, ‘Jonah can’t touch a PlayStation.’ “