Daisy Ridley will step into the octagon as MMA fighter Bryony Tyrell for the film Killa Bee

Daisy Ridley is no stranger to stunts as she harnessed her inner Jedi for the Star Wars sequel episodes. Plus, she trained in MMA for her role in the Martin Campbell Die Hard-in-a-building action film, The Cleaner. Now, Deadline is reporting that Ridley is set to portray real-life MMA fighter Bryony Tyrell for a biopic titled Killa Bee. Kenton Oxley will be directing the film from a script written by Ruth Sewell. The movie will be produced by Knockout Productions in association with Picture Perfect and Moviehouse Entertainment. The producing team will include Lucinda Thakrar (Boudica: Queen of War), Mark Vennis (Funny Cow), as well as executive producer Michael Foster.

According to Deadline, Killa Bee tells the story of Tyrell, who was “a mother of two with a master’s degree in nursing and a degree in molecular biology who worked at the ICU by day, navigating the challenges of the NHS, and at night transformed into one of Britain’s leading cage fighting prospects. The Southampton nurse began kickboxing at university and worked her way up to black belt before branching out into martial arts. She began competing as an amateur before moving to the professional ranks and has won multiple belts.”

Ridley stated, “Bryony’s story is one of extraordinary courage and resilience. I was deeply moved by her emotional and empowering journey. I can’t wait to bring her spirit to the screen.” The producers added, “Bryony Tyrell has been involved in the project with Kenton Oxley since the beginning and is supportive of her inspirational story being brought to the screen. She is actively consulting on the project. The scripting process has been shaped in close dialogue with Bryony’s family, ensuring emotional truth and creative integrity at every turn. Director Kenton, a longtime friend of Bryony’s since their school days, brings a deeply personal lens to the story—one rooted in trust, history, and fierce creative loyalty.”