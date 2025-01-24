George Nolfi is the latest writer to sign on for Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie

The Star Wars movie centered on Daisy Ridley’s Rey has found another new writer. THR reports that George Nolfi, best known for The Bourne Ultimatum and Ocean’s Twelve, will take over the script for the new Star Wars movie.

The project, which is set to be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), was originally thought to be one of the first new Star Wars films to be released, but it’s been plagued with setbacks. It was first announced at Star Wars Celebration close to two years ago, with Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Justin Britt-Gibson (The Strain) writing the script. The pair left or were “ asked to leave, ” as Lindelof put it, and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) stepped in to take over. However, Knight dropped out last October. Here’s hoping Nolfi has better luck.

Although the project has obviously been through several hands since it was first announced, it’s expected to take place fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It will follow Rey as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order and mentor a new group of young potential Jedi. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has previously teased the movie: “ The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos — there’s even a question of how many exist anymore — and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the training that she was given and that Luke imparted on her. “

Daisy Ridley is obviously still very important to the franchise. Late last year, it was reported that Rey would be playing a role in several movies and that she would be “ key to the franchise’s next turn. “

The first new Star Wars movie since the release of The Rise of Skywalker will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. After that, well, there are plenty of options, but the current favourite is Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie. That project got a big boost when it was reported earlier this week that Ryan Gosling was in talks to star. If all goes well, principal photography could kick off as early as this fall. It’s intended to be a standalone movie, but Rey’s triumphant return may have to wait a little longer.