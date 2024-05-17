Elevation: Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin creature feature secures theatrical release from Vertical

The creature feature Elevation , which stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), went into production in the second half of 2022 with director George Nolfi, who previously worked with Mackie on the films The Banker and The Adjustment Bureau, at the helm. Now it has finally secured a theatrical distributor in the U.S., with a press release announcing that Vertical is planning to bring the film to the big screen sometime later this year.

Scripted by John Glenn (Eagle Eye) and SEAL Team duo Jacob Roman and Kenny Ryan, Elevation is set in a post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, where a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy.

Mackie and Baccarin are joined in the cast by Maddie Hasson (Malignant) and Danny Boyd Jr. (Bruised).

Nolfi, Mackie, and Glenn produced the film with Brad Fuller, Alex Black, Jeremy Kipp Walker, and Joel Viertel. Black, founder of the production company Lyrical Media, provided the financing. Jon Rosenberg and Alex Ginno of Fuller’s company Fuller Media serve as executive producers alongside Natalie Sellers of Lyrical and Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment. Ryan and Roman co-produced.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey had this to say about the distribution deal: “ Elevation brings together a world-class group of seasoned professionals, who have combined the fruits of their craft to deliver a film that is not only thrilling but also delivers a cinematic scope that we seldom see outside of the studio system. Its compelling visual elements provide an elevated feel that sets the film apart from the traditional ‘creature feature.’ We look forward to working with George, Brad, and the team to unveil the film to audiences. “

Nolfi added: “ Working with Anthony Mackie, for a third time now, Morena Baccarin, and the rest of our exceptional cast and crew to bring this innovative screenplay to life was a blast. Anthony, Morena, and the rest of the team dove in head first (sometimes literally) as we shot action scenes in some extremely challenging places – from a working ski lift high in the Colorado Rockies, to an active mine under a mile of rock – all to enhance the theatrical experience of the film. We are thrilled to partner with Vertical to put this film in theaters all across the country later this year. “

Are you glad to hear that Vertical will be giving Elevation a theatrical release by the end of the year? Let us know by leaving a comment below.