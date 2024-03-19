Damaged trailer: Samuel L. Jackson tracks a serial killer in shocking thriller

On March 27th of last year, we heard that filming was underway on a serial killer action thriller called Damaged, which had Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) and Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) in the lead roles and director Terry McDonough, whose previous credits include episodes of the TV shows Killing EveBetter Call Saul, and Breaking Bad, at the helm. Now, just eight days shy of the one year anniversary of that news, a trailer for Damaged has arrived online, along with some release date information: the film will be receiving a theatrical, digital, and on demand release on April 12th. The trailer can be seen in the embed above.

Jackson and Cassel are joined in the cast by Kate Dickie (The Witch), Gianni Capaldi (A Day to Die), Laura Haddock (White Lines), Brian McCardie (Rob Roy), and John Hannah (The Mummy). Here’s the synopsis: How do you catch a brilliant monster? When a sadistic murderer surfaces in Scotland, terrified local authorities call on a Chicago police detective who investigated a killing spree with the same horrific pattern five years earlier. Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel star in this shocking thriller about two detectives with tortured pasts trying to stop a merciless serial killer before he claims his next victim.

This film is coming our way from Red Sea Media, Bondit Media Capital, and Stream Digital. Stream Digital’s Paul Aniello and Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich are producing, while BondIt’s Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman serve as executive producers with Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

What did you think of the trailer for Damaged? Will you be watching this serial killer thriller when it’s released next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I can’t say I was blown away by the trailer, but there is something about Damaged that has me interested in checking it out: the fact that Samuel L. Jackson plays the Chicago detective who follows the serial killer to Chicago. I think I could pass on this one in most cases, but since it stars Jackson, there’s a chance I’ll be taking a look at it.

