Dan Da Dan confirms its Season 3 release while Chainsaw Man revs up for its next anime arc

Two of the biggest (and best) anime series got significant updates recently, and we’re already counting the days until we can celebrate. Science Saru will return for a third season of Dan Da Dan in 2027, the studio revealed during Jump Festa 2026 on Dec. 21. In addition to showing the Season 3 release window, the studio debuted a new key visual for the supernatural comedy series (seen below).

📡 INCOMING: NEW SEASON 3 VISUAL 🛸



A mysterious girl in a kaiju suit has crash-landed on Earth! Will she prove to be an ally or another foe to face? Catch #DANDADAN Season 3 in 2027! 💫 pic.twitter.com/vkcwfDLiC5 — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) December 21, 2025

Dan Da Dan follows high schoolers Momo Ayase (believes in ghosts, not aliens) and Okarun (believes in aliens, not ghosts) who, after a bet to prove each other wrong, encounter intense paranormal events, leading Momo to awaken psychic powers and Okarun to gain a curse, forcing them to team up to fight spirits, aliens, and other supernatural threats while navigating romance, humor, and bizarre situations.

What’s Dan Da Dan about?

The series adapts Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga, which has sold over 12 million copies and continues to dominate shelves every Tuesday on Shonen Jump+. The first season of the anime is a manic spectacle of unpredictability, outrageous visuals, strange romance, and dramatic encounters with spirits, aliens, and hormones. The second season, while slightly more subdued, brings the adaptation to greater heights with intense danger, somber reflection, and story beats that push the cast beyond their limits.

When do we get more Chainsaw Man?

Meanwhile, MAPPA announced its next chapter of Chainsaw Man, “International Assassins,” which is now in production. The “International Assassins” anime arc will explore what’s next for Denji following the astonishing betrayal he suffered at the hands of the Bomb Devil Hybrid in the outstanding anime film Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

“Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the ‘Chainsaw Devil’ Pochita,” Crunchyroll’s description of the series reads. “One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the ‘Chainsaw Man’: the owner of the Devil’s heart.”

While fans wait for more information about the next Chainsaw Man series, the Reze Arc film is now available for digital purchase and streaming on Apple TV. We loved MAPPA’s Reze Arc film, and can’t wait to learn more about when Chainsaw Man will make its anticipated return.