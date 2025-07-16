Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera dies unexpectedly while on tour with haunted Annabelle doll

Dan Rivera, a senior lead investigator for the Connecticut-based New England Society for Psychic Research, has died at the age of 54 while on tour with the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll.

Rivera reportedly didn’t feel well and went back to his hotel room to rest, but was found dead when his coworkers checked on him. “ Members from PSP Gettysburg responded to a hotel in Straban Township, Adams County for a report of a deceased [man], ” said officials from the Pennsylvania State Police. “ The decedent was discovered in his hotel room by workers. Nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene. “

A statement from the New England Society for Psychic Research reads: “ The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) is devastated by his passing and is still coming to terms with this profound loss. Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend. His integrity, creativity, and generosity defined him. Dan’s passion for the paranormal was rooted in a genuine desire to educate, help, and connect with others — whether through social media, conventions, or investigations with local families seeking understanding and peace. “

The statement continued, “ We understand that Dan’s work inspired fascination and curiosity for many, but above all, he was a father, devoted husband, and loyal friend, someone who meant the world to those closest to him. Out of respect for his family, we kindly ask for privacy as they mourn this tremendous loss. “

According to the society’s website, Rivera has worked on paranormal research and investigations for over 10 years. His bio reads, “ At an early age he was introduced to haunting phenomena, having witnessed paranormal events occurring in his home. “

The Annabelle doll’s origins date back to 1968, and it was the subject of one of the most famous cases taken on by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who described the doll as “ demonically possessed. ” A character based on that doll has been featured in The Conjuring universe, and even spawned its own spin-off franchise consisting of Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home.

Given Rivera’s connection to the Annabelle doll, his passing will no doubt become entwined with its growing legend. But it’s important to remember that Rivera was a real person — a son, a father, a husband — whose life was cut tragically short. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.