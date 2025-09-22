Daniel Day Lewis isn’t “going to shy away from” more acting roles

Daniel Day-Lewis is set to return to the world of acting with Anemone, a film directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis. Some have wondered if the great actor will return to retirement, but he seems open to more roles.

“ The appetite always seems to emerge in relation to something that I’ve become fascinated with, and I believe that could very easily happen, ” said Day-Lewis in an interview with Empire. “ I’m certainly not going to shy away from it. “

The man is one of our greatest living actors, so I will take whatever he gives us. One potential project that would surely get fans excited would be a reunion with Martin Scorsese. The director hinted last year that he’d love to do another film with Day-Lewis. “ We did two films together and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life, I must say, ” Scorsese said. “ Maybe there’s time for one more. Maybe! He’s the best. ” Those two films were The Age of Innocence and Gangs of New York.

Day-Lewis last retired after his starring role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, but he recently admitted that he “ would have done well to just keep my mouth shut ” when announcing his retirement. “ It just seems like such grandiose gibberish to talk about. I never intended to retire, really, ” he said. “ I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work. I never, you know… Apparently, I’ve been accused of retiring twice now. I never meant to retire from anything! I just wanted to work on something else for a while… As I get older, it just takes me longer and longer to find my way back to the place where the furnace is burning again. But working with Ro, that furnace just lit up. And it was, from beginning to end, just pure joy to spend that time together with him. “

His new film, Anemone, is said to explore the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons. It will open in select theaters on October 3, before expanding wide on October 10.