Universal Pictures announces the 4K Blu-ray release for Daniel Day-Lewis’ return to film in Anemone

Although acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis has made the exciting news of returning to movies, his “comeback” is a small film that had an equally small reception. Amenone was a project that the There Will Be Blood star decided to take on with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. Both father and son wrote the film and Ronan would take the reins as the director, while his father starred with Sean Bean filling in a supporting role. The movie also features a cast that includes Samantha Morton, Safia Oakley-Green and Samuel Bottomley.
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of the 4K Blu-ray and the standard Blu-ray for Amenone. The film recently premiered in theaters at the beginning of the month, but Blu-ray.com now reports that both UHD and HD home video physical media releases are due to hit retailers next month on November 25.
The description reads,
“In Northern England, a man heads out on a journey into the woods to reconnect with the estranged hermit brother with whom he shared a complicated past that was altered by life-changing events decades ago.”
Not much has been announced by way of extras or even technical specs:
Video
TBA
Audio
TBA
Subtitles
None
Discs
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-50)
Playback
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)
Ronan Day-Lewis talked about directing his father in this film, and he would even respect his method acting process, “It was intuitive that everyone called him Ray on set, and I did too. But obviously, I was also seeing him all the time, offset, and that would have been a bit weird if I was calling him Ray then. It was Dad offset, always Dad.”
Our Tyler Nichols would praise the always-reliable Daniel Day-Lewis for his inevitably good performance, but there wasn’t much else about the movie that grabbed him. In his review, he stated, “Overall, it’s disappointing that this is the movie that Day-Lewis came back for, as it’s not as solid as it should be. It’s wrought with symbolism, but that often comes at the cost of coherence. Majestic in some moments and frustrating in others, Anemone doesn’t fully achieve what it’s going for. But as a depressing look at a man who can hardly live with himself and his actions, it’s an interesting enough time at the movies. Like most DDL movies, it’s worth it to see his performance alone.”