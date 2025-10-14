Universal Pictures announces the 4K Blu-ray release for Daniel Day-Lewis’ return to film in Anemone

Although acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis has made the exciting news of returning to movies, his “comeback” is a small film that had an equally small reception. Amenone was a project that the There Will Be Blood star decided to take on with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. Both father and son wrote the film and Ronan would take the reins as the director, while his father starred with Sean Bean filling in a supporting role. The movie also features a cast that includes Samantha Morton, Safia Oakley-Green and Samuel Bottomley.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced the release of the 4K Blu-ray and the standard Blu-ray for Amenone. The film recently premiered in theaters at the beginning of the month, but Blu-ray.com now reports that both UHD and HD home video physical media releases are due to hit retailers next month on November 25.

The description reads,

“In Northern England, a man heads out on a journey into the woods to reconnect with the estranged hermit brother with whom he shared a complicated past that was altered by life-changing events decades ago.”

Not much has been announced by way of extras or even technical specs:

Video

TBA

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

None

Discs

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-50)

Playback

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Ronan Day-Lewis talked about directing his father in this film, and he would even respect his method acting process, “It was intuitive that everyone called him Ray on set, and I did too. But obviously, I was also seeing him all the time, offset, and that would have been a bit weird if I was calling him Ray then. It was Dad offset, always Dad.”