Daniel Day-Lewis’ son would respect his father’s method acting by addressing him as the character while filming Anemone

Daniel Day-Lewis walked away from acting after a stellar career and reputation, but he would return under the right circumstances — to work with his director son. The esteemed actor explained, “I had some residual sadness because I knew Ronan was going to go on to make films, and I was walking away from that.” Day-Lewis said, “ I thought, wouldn’t it be lovely if we could do something together and find a way of maybe containing it, so that it didn’t necessarily have to be something that required all the paraphernalia of a big production.“ He did have “certain reservations about being back in the public world again,” but his son made it “pretty clear that he wasn’t going to do it if I didn’t do it.“

Anemone will be Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial debut and he had actually written the script along with his father. But did he have to contend with his dad’s famous method acting process? He respectfully did. According to Variety, Ronan would explain,





It was intuitive that everyone called him Ray on set, and I did too. But obviously, I was also seeing him all the time, offset, and that would have been a bit weird if I was calling him Ray then. It was Dad offset, always Dad.”

Ronan would reflect on his father’s immersive acting method, “His work was so mysterious to me. It was always kind of behind a curtain. Others mythologized him and I absorbed that. He’s my dad, but then also he had this other life that he would kind of disappear into in these films he would do. Getting to see that process from this completely different vantage point was pretty thrilling. There were aspects of it that are still a mystery to me, because so much of what he does and the way he works to makes these people feel like real human beings is kind of mystical.”

Ronan would also address the elephant in the room, about getting the opportunity to direct his father for his debut in a time where the word “nepobaby” is thrown around. However, his initial plan was to direct another film in Germany, which didn’t end up manifesting. “I knew that the baggage that would be attached to working with my dad and also the pressure that would be attached to that,” he says. “ I definitely had some ambivalence. I wanted to carve my own path, and I foresaw how it might be perceived. There’s rightfully been a lot of talk about nepotism.”