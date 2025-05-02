Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Everything We Know About The Next Chapter of the Marvel Television Series

What Do We Know About the Upcoming season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again? More than you may think. The Disney+ series recently concluded its shocking and brutal first season with fans rabidly awaiting the next new chapter in Matt Murdock’s rebirth. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and take a look at what is coming up in season two of Daredevil: Born Again.

Where will season 2 pick up?

At the end of the first season, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) fully embraced his Daredevil persona as Wilson Fisk instituted martial law in New York City and imprisoned all of his opponents. With the city under his control and The Punisher in a cage, Matt Murdock will lead an uprising and raise an army to fight back against the Mayor. The return of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) aligns with Matt’s quest. At the same time, his girlfriend, Doctor Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), accepted a role with Fisk’s cabinet alongside Deputy Mayor Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini). Also on Murdock’s side are reporter BB Urich (Genneya Walton) and private investigator Cherry (Clark Johnson). It remains to be seen where Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) will fall in line and whether he will truly become Bullseye.

Which MCU heroes will join Daredevil’s fight against Kingpin?

While Matt Murdock’s inclusion in Spider-Man: No Way Home has fueled speculation that the wall-crawling hero could appear in Daredevil: Born Again, we would be unlikely to see Tom Holland reprising the role. Scardapane said,

“We have our little corner that is Hell’s Kitchen and is kind of downtown from Avengers Tower. We kind of stay in our neighborhood until somebody says, ‘Hey, what about…?!’ When people on high or people on other shows or people in other movies are interested in our world, we’ll get a like, ‘What do you think of…?’ And I haven’t gotten any of that on Spider-Man yet.”

That does not rule out a stand-in or stunt double, but with the series focused on more street-level vigilantes, we could see any number of comic book characters join the fray. The first season already set up Hector Ayala’s niece, Angela (played by Camila Rodriguez), as a potential successor to White Tiger, and she could don her uncle’s medallion in the next season. We could also see some bigger New York-based characters appear, including Ms. Marvel, whose father made a cameo in season one.

Could The Defenders show up?

When asked about the potential for more characters from the Netflix run of Marvel shows to appear on Daredevil: Born Again, Scardapane said the following:

“Without giving too much away … when you’re working in what I would call the Hell’s Kitchen corner of the MCU, those iconic characters are always in your mind,” Scardapane said. “The thing is that — and this is hard, I’m trying to thread a needle here — you want to bring in people and relationships and past figures in Matt’s life because they help the story, particularly in terms of a story where Fisk has taken over the city. And there is a resistance and a rebellion, so to speak, rising. So there will be people, vigilantes, and superheroes involved in that. There has to be, because this is happening to their city. You also want to create a completely organic story for that. So, who comes in and why has to be beyond anything earned.”

There have been rumblings that Jessica Jones or Luke Cage, played by Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter, could make their way back into the MCU. However, that would also mean that Iron Fist could return, and I don’t think anyone wants that to happen.

What about The Punisher?

The post-credit sequence to Daredevil: Born Again showed Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) making his escape from Wilson Fisk’s dungeon, but it remains to be seen if he will factor into the second season or if this is setting up the already announced standalone event featuring The Punisher. I would think with Kingpin’s task force co-opting Punisher’s insignia, it is likely that Bernthal will reprise his role in some capacity to close out that subplot. It could also prepare the MCU to introduce Punisher’s new logo, which differs from the classic skull design.

What else do we know?

We know the second season is in production with the addition of Matthew Lillard in an undisclosed role, along with Lili Taylor as a political opponent to Fisk. Sydney Parra, James Armstrong, and Annie Parisse have also joined in undisclosed roles. It was also revealed that Elden Henson would reprise his role as Foggy Nelson despite the character dying in the season one premiere. Will this be flashbacks or will the character somehow be resurrected? Stranger things have happened in the comic book.

It was confirmed in February 2025 that showrunner Dario Scardapane would reteam with directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson on season two. Still, who will round out the writing and directing team for the second run of Daredevil: Born Again remains to be seen. Set photos of the production have revealed Daredevil’s black suit, which could be a major plot point. Production is set to last through July 2025.

When will we see it?

Production is currently underway, and showrunner Dario Scardapane announced that we will see new episodes in March of 2026. This will make the series the first MCU series on Disney+ to get a second season since Loki and What If?. That is a long wait for fans who just finished the finale. Still, it aligns with the timeline it will take for post-production to adequately fine-tune episodes while leaving enough room for potential rewrites should Marvel Studios want to hone anything in response to feedback from the first season.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming season of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments and click the like and subscribe to follow all our latest original videos.