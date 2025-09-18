Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is confirmed to be happening after all

After much speculation and doubt, it appears that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is being produced at Marvel Studios for Disney+. The confirmation hails from IGN, where Marvel Head of TV, Streaming, Animation Brad Winderbaum said the project is getting a green light.

Interestingly, neither Charlie Cox nor Vincent D’Onofrio could agree on whether we’d get a third season of the dark and violent Marvel series, with D’Onofrio saying the characters would likely return.

“In terms of Daredevil, yeah, we are greenlit for Season 3 and we start shooting next year,” Winderbaum said.

Meanwhile, filming for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 includes several surprises fans are dying to check out, including the return of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. Ritter was spotted on the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set a few months back, confirming the character’s anticipated return.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors’ strike shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later. Dario Scardapane, who previously worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as the primary directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest, Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam. In addition to Ritter, Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) join the cast for season 2.

It’s difficult to know what Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 looks like without seeing a frame of Season 2. Will Mike Colter’s Luke Cage or Finn Jones’ Danny Rand join the MCU as Power Man and Iron Fist? What other villains could enter the fray? Will Fisk and Vanessa still be together, or will one have killed the other by then? The list of questions is endless. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.