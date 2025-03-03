The Man Without Fear channels rage and retribution in a new trailer hyping tomorrow’s arrival of Daredevil: Born Again

The latest trailer for Daredevil: Born Again highlights the Man Without Fear’s return to a Hell’s Kitchen on the verge of collapse.

Tomorrow marks the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as the Man Without Fear for Marvel‘s Daredevil: Born Again, a 9-episode series promising a level of brutality that looks more visceral and hard-hitting than last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel’s latest Disney+ series hype machine is chugging on overdrive today as fans anticipate the show’s bone-crunching two-episode premiere. Truth be told, I’m waking up extra early to watch it before spoilers run rampant. Today, Marvel unleashed the latest Daredevil: Born Again trailer, highlighting its intense combat, interpersonal drama, steamy scenes, and determination to warrant its mature rating.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci, taking on an unspecified role.

Today’s Daredevil: Born Again trailer begins with Daredevil squaring off with a masked criminal inside a stairwell. The close-quarters combat calls back to the claustrophobic nature of the “Hallway Fight” from Netflix’s Daredevil, giving fans a taste of the old alongside the new. As Matt prepares to rage war on the criminal element of Hell’s Kitchen, we find our hero coming to blows with everyone from Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) to Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and beyond. As Matt’s body endures body-breaking blows, adrenaline overdrive, and sleepless nights, Daredevil appears angrier in Born Again, more blood-thirsty and determined to stomp out crime no matter the cost.

In addition to featuring new footage, the latest Daredevil: Born Again trailer has received praise from journalists, with many comments focusing on the show’s “delightful” and “powerful” drama. Thankfully, the show’s two-episode premiere is tomorrow, so we have less than 24 hours to go until the madness begins. Let’s f**king go!