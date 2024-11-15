Don’t Move directors want to revive Darkman and make a Miles Morales movie

Don’t Move directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto want to follow in Sam Raimi’s footsteps to make Darkman and Spider-Man movies

The directing duo of Adam Schindler and Brian Netto have worked with the legendary Sam Raimi on episodes of the Raimi-produced anthology series 50 States of Fright and on the thriller Don’t Move, which recently received a successful release through the Netflix streaming service – and while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, they revealed that there are a couple of projects where they’d like to follow in Raimi’s footsteps. For one thing, they would like to revive Darkman, the superhero action franchise that Raimi started with his 1990 film of the same name. They also want to make a Spider-Man movie, but the Spider-Man they want to bring to the screen is Miles Morales.

Scripted by Sam Raimi with Chuck Pfarrer, Ivan Raimi, Daniel Goldin, and Joshua Goldin, Darkman has the following synopsis: When the laboratory of Dr. Peyton Westlake is blown up by gangsters, he is burned beyond recognition. Altered by an experimental medical procedure, he assumes alternate identities in his quest for revenge. Liam Neeson starred in the original film (and would be interested in returning for a legacy sequel), then the title role was taken over by Arnold Vosloo for two direct-to-video sequels.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked them about their dream projects, Schindler answered, “If we’re talking Sam-related, it’s Darkman. We talked about Darkman [with him]. We’ve got a love and an affinity for Darkman.” Netto added, “Darkman was my favorite film for a good portion of my life. It was the movie, so Darkman would be really interesting.” If the chance to make a new Darkman movie does come up (and Raimi has said that Universal has been talking about making another sequel), Schindler and Netto might have to duel Scare Me and Werewolves Within director Josh Ruben over the project, as Ruben is such a Darkman superfan that he even recorded a fan commentary for a Scream Factory 4K and Blu-ray release.

Raimi directed a trilogy of Spider-Man movies that centered on the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker. The Miles Morales version of Spider-Man has made it to the screen in the animated Spider-Verse movies, but he isn’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet. Schindler and Netto confirmed that they have talked to Raimi about their dream of making a Miles Morales movie. Netto said, “That would be incredible. My wife is from Puerto Rico, so my son is biracial. He’s Black and Puerto Rican just like Miles. The look on his face when he first saw Miles Morales matched the look on my face when I first saw Miles Morales, and it was just exciting to see. So, to bring Miles to life on the big screen one day would be incredible. They’re probably not going to do it tomorrow, so we have a little bit of time to work on that.

Would you like to see Adam Schindler and Brian Netto get their chance to make a Darkman movie, and/or a Miles Morales Spider-Man movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

