Sam Raimi’s Darkman gets new Scream Factory release with deleted scenes and Josh Ruben fan commentary

Scream Factory’s new 4K and Blu-ray release of Sam Raimi’s Darkman includes deleted scenes and Josh Ruben fan commentary

Director Sam Raimi’s film Darkman was first released in 1990, and in recent years Scream Factory has brought that movie and its direct-to-video sequels Darkman II: The Return of Durant and Darkman III: Die Darkman Die to Blu-ray. Last month, the company announced that they’ll be giving Darkman a 4K release on February 20th – and since then they’ve revealed that this release will include deleted scenes that weren’t on their previous Blu-ray release of the film, plus a fan commentary by Scare Me and Werewolves Within director (and Darkman superfan) Josh Ruben!

Scream Factory is accepting pre-orders for multiple editions of this release. You can get the 4K / Blu-ray combo on its own, get it in a limited edition steelbook, get the steelbook with a prism sticker and poster, get the steelbook with a prism sticker, poster, a pin, and lobby cards, get the regular collector’s edition with a prism sticker and poster, get the regular collector’s edition with a pin, prism sticker, poster, and lobby cards, or get both the collector’s edition and the limited edition steelbook with a pin, a prism sticker, two posters, and lobby cards.

Scripted by Sam Raimi with Chuck Pfarrer, Ivan Raimi, Daniel Goldin, and Joshua Goldin, Darkman has the following synopsis: When the laboratory of Dr. Peyton Westlake is blown up by gangsters, he is burned beyond recognition. Altered by an experimental medical procedure, he assumes alternate identities in his quest for revenge.

Liam Neeson stars as Dr. Peyton Westlake and is joined in the cast by Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake, Ted Raimi, Nicholas Worth, Dan Bell, and Danny Hicks. Of course, Bruce Campbell makes a cameo appearance.

Here’s the list of special features that will be found on the 4K UHD and its accompanying Blu-ray disc:

DISC 1 (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible) Approved By Director Sam Raimi And Director Of Photography Bill Pope
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
NEW Audio Commentary With Filmmaker And Darkman Superfan Josh Ruben
Audio Commentary With Bill Pope

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Transfer From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Sam Raimi And Bill Pope
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
NEW Audio Commentary With Josh Ruben
Audio Commentary With Bill Pope
NEW Deleted Scenes
“Dissecting Darkman” – An Interview With Actor Liam Neeson
Interview With Actor Frances McDormand
“The Name Is Durant” – An Interview With Actor Larry Drake
“The Face Of Revenge” – Interview With Makeup Designer Tony Gardner
“Henchman Tales” – Interviews with Actors Danny Hicks and Dan Bell
“Dark Design” – An Interview With Production Designer Randy Ser And Art Director Philip Dagort
Vintage “Making-Of” Featurette – Featuring Interviews With Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, And More…
Vintage Interviews With Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson And Frances McDormand
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Still Galleries – Posters And Production Stills, Behind The Scenes, Make-Up Effects And Storyboards

Are you a fan of Darkman, and will you be buying a copy of this new 4K / Blu-ray release? Are you looking forward to the new deleted scenes and the Josh Ruben fan commentary? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Scream Factory
