Tom Holland would love to pay forward Robert Downey Jr.’s kindness to whomever plays Miles Morales

Deadline reports that, recently, Holland recalled one of his earliest experiences with Robert Downey Jr. on Captain America: Civil War. He explained on the Rich Roll podcast, “When I did my audition, my audition was like eight pages of dialogue. It was a long scene. Typically, an audition will be two pages.” Holland continued, “My scene had been cut down significantly from what I’d done in the audition, to now, a page and a half or maybe even two pages.” He said Downey stepped up to the directors, “We start shooting the scene, and Downey piped up and said, ‘Where’s all the kid’s line gone?’ And the Russos sort of said, ‘Well look, this is already a 140-page script. We can’t spend too much time on this.’ And Downey was the one that was like, ‘No, no, no, you’re going to want to spend some time on this. Let’s shoot the whole thing from the audition. You can always cut it, but you’d want to have it.’ And they used all of it. So, I owe that to him.”

Holland was so touched by the gesture that he stated, “I think that’s really cool, and I’d love to one day do that. If I’d be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what Downey did for me.” He would also tease what’s in store for the next Spider-Man entry, “It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’ But there’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting.“

A lot of activity is being revealed with Tom Holland. The MCU Spider-Man star will be making a film with Christopher Nolan, then he’s slated to work on the next Avengers as well as the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The production with Nolan is expected to kick off in early 2025, with Universal already slating the film for an IMAX release on July 17, 2026. In addition to directing and writing the film, Nolan will also produce with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.