Dave Coulier completes chemo and is hopeful to be 100% cancer-free

Dave Coulier, best known for playing Joey Gladstone on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest People, has announced that he is optimistic about being free of cancer, having been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma last year. And while there is still a long road ahead, Coulier is optimistic that those days are long gone.

Speaking with Parade, Dave Coulier announced, “Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer. One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear…I’ll tell you this. Today is the first day that I really feel like, ‘Wow, I’m feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.’ And it’s today. So I get to celebrate that with you.” Coulier added that he was still waiting for another scan to determine or not if he would be going back to the hospital to formally ring the bell.

The toll of the cancer diagnosis of course was a monumental burden on Dave Coulier, who outlined his struggle by saying, “The symptoms were getting worse and worse with each treatment. So neuropathy, which I hadn’t experienced before, started to increase. Nausea started to increase. Dizziness started to increase. They call it chemo brain, where you’re a bit foggy — that started to increase. My days of being able to get up and walk around and be active started to decrease. Some days, I just didn’t want to do anything…” While non-Hodgkin lymphoma can appear at any age, according to the Mayo Clinic, it is most common in individuals over 60; Coulier was diagnosed at the age of 65.

A number of former Full House co-stars also shared the good news on social media, including Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner) and John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis). In his message, Stamos noted he tried to fully capture the moment on video to share with fans.

Hopefully Dave Coulier is fully free of cancer and can press forward with his life. We here at JoBlo.com want to wish him a strong recovery, and you can do the same in the comments section below.