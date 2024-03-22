David Fincher will be premiering a restoration of Se7en in IMAX at the TCM Classic Film Festival

Possibly the greatest collection of films for a modern classic showcase is about to take place at the TCM Classic Film Festival. The Wrap has revealed that the channel Turner Classic Movies, which is dedicated to unaltered, unedited film broadcasts of renowned movies in the history of cinema, has revealed the list of titles and guest appearances that will be featured at this year’s festival. The festival this year will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the network. The TCM Classic Festival will be taking place in Los Angeles on April 18-21.

The event will screen the world premiere of a brand-new restoration of the 1995 film Se7en, the dark crime thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. Director David Fincher will be there personally to unveil the film in IMAX. Another big screening will be the director’s cut of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which will play after Steven Spielberg makes an appearance for a conversation with UCLA Film School’s Howard Suber.

Additionally, Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman will also be making guest appearances during a screening of their 1994 drama from Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption. Diane Lane is set to be interviewed by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz with a following showing of her 1979 feature, A Little Romance. Director Nancy Meyers will be introducing the world premiere restoration of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 film North by Northwest, and Alexander Payne is set to introduce the John Wayne feature, The Searchers from 1956.

Also in honor of its 30th anniversary, director Gillian Armstrong’s adaptation of Little Women will screen with appearances by Trini Alvarado, Samantha Mathis, and Eric Stoltz. And finally, earlier this year, it was announced that Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction is set to screen with Vincent Vega himself, John Travolta, in attendance at the showing, which is set to take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 35mm.