Steven Spielberg plans to produce, not direct, the Ready Player One sequel

Steven Spielberg will put his quarters up for the Ready Player One sequel, but not in the way some fans would hope. The legendary filmmaker recently confirmed he’ll serve as a producer on Ready Player Two but has no plans to direct the anticipated sequel. Speaking with Showbiz 411, Spielberg said the project is in its “discovery phase,” and the team is “trying to figure out what’s next” for the high-concept sci-fi sequel.

It’s easy to see why Warner Bros. Discovery would want a follow-up to Spielberg’s 2018 fantasy-action film. In addition to pressing Start on $579,055,653 at the box office, the effects-driven cinematic roller coaster featured countless characters from WB’s IP library. Among the film’s many cameos, Batman, Freddy Krueger, King Kong, The Iron Giant, the twins from The Shining, Beetlejuice, and more join the extensive cast.

Here is the official synopsis for Ready Player One:

“The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.”

Ready Player One earned mixed reviews from fans of Ernest Cline‘s New York Times best-selling novel. While some basked in Zak Penn’s exciting screenplay, others felt the writer lost some of the magic in translation. Without Spielberg in the director’s chair, a Ready Player One sequel could be a risky gamble for a studio quick to cancel projects that might not earn money hand over fist. Does Cline’s story still resonate with audiences? Is the video game industry so fragile that it’s unwise to pour resources into Ready Player Two?

