David Gordon Green exits The Exorcist: Deceiver as the sequel is taken off the schedule

David Gordon Green exits The Exorcist: Deceiver as the sequel has been taken off the schedule while the studio searches for a new director.

By
The Exorcist: Believer, David Gordon Green

David Gordon Green won’t be performing another exorcism as it’s been announced that he has exited The Exorcist: Deceiver. It’s not exactly surprising given the negative reception that The Exorcist: Believer received, but this means that the sequel will be pushed back as Universal and Blumhouse search for a new director.

The Exorcist: Deceiver was originally slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, but the sequel has been taken off the schedule. After a disappointing box-office opening, the word on the street was that the sequels would likely be reworked; after all, the studios did spend $400 million to acquire the rights to the trilogy. The Exorcist: Believer ended its theatrical run with $137 million; not bad for a $30 million budget, but hardly what Universal was expecting from the return of a major horror franchise.

Related
What were the most unforgettable moments for horror in 2023?

David Gordon Green previously said that he might not direct the other Exorcist sequels. “My intention is just to start making things, and as those plans come together, if I find myself in that [The Exorcist: Deceiver] director’s chair, I’d be thrilled… But right now, I’m navigating it from a story perspective and looking at my realities of life as I pivot,” Green said. “One of the things that’s been really great between these horror franchises is doing that comedy series on HBO, The Righteous Gemstones. So it’s fun to be able to step away, take a deep breath, have a big laugh, and then get back to work in the genre.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised their daughter on his own,” reads the official synopsis for The Exorcist: Believer. “But when Angela and her friend Katherine, disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.” In addition to Ellen Burstyn reprising her role of Chris MacNeil, The Exorcist: Believer also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and more.

Now that David Gordon Green is out, who would you like to see direct The Exorcist: Deceiver?

Berge Garabedian & John Fallon with Linda Blair

Source: THR
Tags: ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The Exorcist: Believer, David Gordon Green
David Gordon Green exits The Exorcist: Deceiver as the sequel is taken off the schedule
Rosemarie DeWitt has joined the cast of Smile 2, and it has been confirmed that Smile cast member Kyle Gallner is back for the sequel
Smile 2: Rosemarie DeWitt and Kyle Gallner sign on for horror sequel
Arrow in the Head is proud to present an exclusive clip from the Shudder horror comedy Destroy All Neighbors
Destroy All Neighbors: exclusive clip from Jonah Ray Rodrigues/Alex Winter horror comedy tells a severed head about prog
The Radio Silence Dracula's Daughter project is called Abigail, and Universal has just unveiled a trailer and poster for the film!
Abigail: trailer and poster unveiled for Dracula’s Daughter project from Radio Silence
View All

About the Author

9385 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Exorcist: Believer News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles