David Krumholtz “embarrassed” over begging to play The Thing

David Krumholtz’s pitch to play Ben Grimms aka The Thing for Marvel fizzled, but he still hopes to join the MCU.

By

Even as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a transition “phase”, there is a still a high demand from actors of all statures to want to join the highest-grossing movie franchise ever. And that includes David Krumholtz – yes, Bernard from The Santa Clause – who went all-in for a shot at playing The Thing in The Fantastic Four…an attempt that he is now “embarrassed” by.

While David Krumholtz has kept a steady career in movies and TV since the early ‘90s, playing The Thing in the MCU would have been a crowning achievement. He even met with director Matt Shakman, but this did not play out as he hoped. )Perhaps we can call this 1 Thing I Hate About You…) Getting into the room stemmed from Krumholtz posting on social media to land the gig. The tweet has since been deleted, with the actor saying, “I was embarrassed. My post said, ‘I just want to be in the conversation.’ And it was a picture of the Thing, and Matt saw it somehow. And I had a meeting with him and we discussed it. And I’ve never been so bold in a meeting before, just begging for the role, just straight up selling the s— out of it, the idea of how committed and passionate I was for it. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

David Krumholtz – like so many – grew up reading Marvel comic books, showing his loyalty to them over DC. Now that the MCU is so expansive, it’s like a dream come true for him even as a fan. “When Marvel started making films, it was mind-blowing. I remember thinking when I was a kid reading these comics that these would be amazing films, but they couldn’t do them. There wasn’t the technology to do them properly. And suddenly there was, and suddenly they were getting it all right. And they were true to the costumes and true to every little detail.” The role of The Thing has gone to The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Still, David Krumholtz holds no ill will towards either Shakman or Moss-Bachrach, championing the casting decision. As for his future attempts to join the studio, he has recently shown interest in playing Mole Man although he admits, “I’ll probably end up playing like a superhero’s therapist. Let’s face it. There’s slim pickings for guys like me in that world, unfortunately.” Humble – and that’s exactly why he remains an onscreen favorite.

David Krumholtz may not be the superhero type, but his passion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite clear. OK, Marvel fans, let’s assemble and get Krumholtz a decent gig in the MCU!

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
david krumholtz the thing
David Krumholtz “embarrassed” over begging to play The Thing
ian mcshane, ballerina, john wick, ana de armas, len wiseman
Ballerina: Ian McShane reveals that Chad Stahelski was brought in for new shoots to “protect the franchise” after the studio saw the original cut
boy kills world narration
Boy Kills World: Narration changed for theatrical release?
Austin Butler, Dune: Part Two, method acting
Dune: Part Two: Austin Butler only stayed 25-30% in character as a murderous sociopath when off-camera; Damn decent of him
View All

About the Author

1572 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest David Krumholtz News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles