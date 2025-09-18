David Letterman’s 24/7 streaming channel expands to 6,000+ episodes

And the number one reason to buy a Samsung TV…As part of a new deal, Samsung TV Plus has merged the entirety of David Letterman’s late night career, introducing NBC’s Late Night to their 24/7 streaming channel devoted to nothing but stupid human tricks, top 10 lists and throwing TVs off the side of the building.

Samsung TV Plus’ 24/7 David Letterman channel originally only included The Late Show when it launched in December 2024. But this acquisition means that this will mark the first time ever that Late Night and The Late Show will sit side by side in any capacity, bridging Letterman’s 30+-year late night television career. We’re talking more than 6,000 episodes – so suck on that, Leno!

In a statement, David Letterman wrote, “I can’t begin to express how happy I am to be on Samsung TVs. Plus listen to this, stay in your seats, the ride is not over — the Letterman TV channel now includes Late Night. All the fun of NBC and me 40 years ago. Are you kidding!? The Golden Age of television!!! All thanks to my old friends (cough) at NBC joining my new Samsung TV Plus friends. Prayers answered. Now more reason to stay home and watch TV. Thanks for believing in me, America!”

While it would be great if the Letterman 24/7 channel were available on a streamer like Pluto, this is still a major get for fans of the late night legend. Heck, I would willingly switch over to a Samsung TV just to have access to this.