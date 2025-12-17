David Review: A Solid Animated Tale

Plot: In a kingdom torn by fear and corruption, a shepherd boy is called to stand against a giant and the darkness behind him. With nothing but faith, courage, and a sling, he defies an empire and awakens the heart of a nation.

Review: In an effort to reach young audiences and families, Angel Studios returns to theaters this holiday season to share one of humankind’s most inspiring stories: the tale of David and his epic journey to becoming the chosen king of Israel. Arriving in the form of an animated musical, David tells the story of a humble shepherd chosen by God to lead the people of Israel to salvation. However, his mission will be fraught with adversity, division, and questions of faith.

David’s story comes to life with clean, high-production animation. The film’s look strikes a balance between Disney-adjacent and old-school Blue Sky (think the first Ice Age film), blending elements of the classic mobile game Clash of Clans. That last comparison could read as a slight, but I mean no harm. Overall, the film is bright and colorful, with Israel and its surrounding areas giving an inviting aura as David’s journey takes him from one territory to the next.

Audiences coming to David for a tale of faith and perseverance will leave the film feeling inspired, and with a song or two ringing in their ears. The film features a handful of tunes, primarily performed by young David (Brandon Engman) and his adult counterpart (Phil Wickham). The songs are spirited, heartfelt, and do not outstay their welcome. I’d be the first to call the film out for cramming too many songs into its presentation, primarily if they don’t serve to enrich the story and move things forward.

While David tells an epic story of three groups torn apart by opposing faith (the Israelites, Philistines, and Amalakites), it’s careful not to overindulge in violence, as there was surely plenty in other versions of the tale. This approach to the material keeps things light and safe for audiences of all ages. However, I wish the filmmakers had shown some level of consequence for the amount of division and violence presented on screen. I understand the choice, though I do wish the story included more urgency and drama.

Still, it’s nice to see a more pure approach to the material. The film conveys a powerful message about faith, with David’s unwavering belief in God remaining steadfast throughout his trials and tribulations. He’s a pillar of his community, an inspiration to others, and a would-be king, untainted by the power and inevitable disappointments that come with years of leadership. Unlike King Saul, David never feels alone because he knows God is on his side. David’s faith is refreshing and something that can be difficult to maintain in a world filled with temptation, corruption, and the abandonment of a higher power.

To my shock, I enjoyed David far more than I thought I would. It’s a case of an inspiring story told well through a team of filmmakers determined to honor the tale with style and heart. I’m by no means the target audience for a film like this, but the fact that I felt entertained and engaged throughout its two-hour runtime is a testament to its quality. It’s clear that Angel Studios cared about presenting David with sincerity, and that goes a long way in a time when it feels like other studios churn out sequels and uninspired romps to make a buck.

David (2025) AVERAGE 6