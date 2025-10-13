Witness the start of a rebellion that helped change the world in a star-studded trailer for Young Washington

Angel Studios’ Young Washington doesn’t open in theaters until July 3, 2026, but that’s not going to stop the biopic about George Washington’s early life from shoveling coal into the hype train early. For historians out there, Young Washington takes place decades before he became Commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and later became the first President of the United States. Today’s Young Washington trailer, a star-studded affair indeed, marks the first collaboration between Angel Studios and Wonder Project.

Today’s Young Washington trailer highlights William Franklyn-Mille in the role of George Washington, as he witnesses and fights in the French and Indian War. As Washington rises through the ranks, he establishes ideals that would eventually inform his time as the first leader of the Free World.

Mary-Louise Parker, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, and Ben Kingsley join William Franklyn-Mille in the historical epic, which Jon Erwin directs from a script he co-wrote with Tom Provost and Diederik van Hoogstraten.

“With this first trailer, audiences are getting their first real look at the scale, emotion and power of ‘Young Washington,” Brandon Purdie, Angel’s head of theatrical distribution and brand development, said in a statement. “It captures the tension, courage and humanity of a leader whose formative story has rarely been told on screen. We’re honored to bring this epic to theaters for America’s 250th anniversary and thrilled to see audiences already engaging and securing their seats to experience ‘Young Washington’ on the biggest screens possible.”

At the trailer’s end, the promo encourages potential audience members to help celebrate America’s independence by making Young Washington the top film at the box office. “Help us make this the No. 1 movie in America on its 250th,” the studio says while instructing those interested to visit Angel Studios’ official website for preorder ticket information. For those keeping track, the film opens July 3, 2026, one day before Independence Day 2026, which will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

What do you think about today’s trailer for Young Washington from Angel Studios and Wonder Project? Let us know in the comments section below.