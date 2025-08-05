Ben Kingsley, Andy Serkis, & Joel David Smallbone join the cast of the presidential biopic Young Washington

By a show of hands in the comments section, who remembers the 1988 comedy Young Einstein, starring Yahoo Serious? If you’re nodding your head, give yourself a gold star, and prepare for another film focusing on an influential figure with the word “Young” in the title. According to Deadline, Ben Kingsley (The Thursday Night Murder Club, Iron Man 3, Gandhi), Andy Serkis (The Sandman, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Andor), and Joel David Smallbone (Unsung Hero, The Book of Esther, Priceless) are joining the cast of Young Washington, a presidential biopic focusing on George Washington, America’s first president.

The Young Washington biopic is from Wonder Project and Angel Studios. Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, I Can Only Imagine) is directing it. William Franklyn-Miller (Dong Ji Dao, Jack Irish, Medici) plays a young George Washington for the epic origin story, chronicling the political figure’s rise to power. “After making a tremendous mistake that triggers the French and Indian War, an ambitious 22-year-old Washington must face his failures and find the courage to become the leader that will forge a nation,” says Deadline’s description of the film.

Ben Kingsley will play Robert Dinwiddie, the strong-willed Governor of Virginia who entrusts the young Washington with his first command. Andy Serkis fills the boots of General Edward Braddock, an overconfident British officer who gives the defeated Washington another chance at military glory. Joel David Smallbone twirls his proverbial mustache as the cunning William Fairfax, a friend and romantic rival to George, who moves effortlessly in the world of the British upper class to which Washington aspires.

Erwin directs Young Washington from a script he wrote with Tom Provost and Diederik Hoogstraten. Cameras will roll on the presidential biopic later this summer, and tickets will already be on sale via the studio’s platform despite the movie’s complete lack of promotional materials. If you order Young Washington tickets now, you’ll have the chance to win a classic Ford F-250 Pickup!

Here is the official description for Young Washington, courtesy of Angel.com:

“Before he became a founding father, George Washington was a flawed young soldier fighting to find his purpose.

Set against the frontier of colonial America, this film brings to life the untold origin story of a 21-year-old George Washington—long before the Revolution, long before the Constitution—when a single mistake nearly cost him everything.

After triggering the start of the French and Indian War, Washington must reckon with personal failure, devastating loss, and the weight of responsibility. What emerges from the ashes isn’t just a military leader—but a man forged by humility, courage, and conviction.