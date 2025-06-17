Movie News

David S. Goyer is “baffled” that Marvel can’t get Blade off the ground

Blade reboot, David S. GoyerBlade reboot, David S. Goyer

So are we. Marvel Studios announced Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. I’ll repeat that. Marvel Studios announced Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. That was six years ago! Every other project Marvel teased on stage that day, including Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has already been released. While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, David S. Goyer expressed his confusion at Marvel’s inability to get Blade off the ground.

I think Blade is a relatively simple story. It’s not complicated. I always think about when you embark on a movie like this, you have to distil down what is the promise of the movie.” Goyer said. “The promise of a new Blade is that it should have insane ass kicking, it should be pretty scary, might be R-Rated, it doesn’t have to be, and it should not be complicated. It should be a simple story. So, I don’t know why it’s been so hard. I have no idea why. I’m baffled. Mahershala Ali is an amazing actor. I don’t know why.

In the time it’s taken to get nowhere on the Blade reboot, the original Daywalker, Wesley Snipes, returned to reprise the role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Goyer acknowledged that his appearance in the movie was cool, but added, “It’s confusing also if you’re trying to do another one.

The Blade reboot has been through a lot. It was initially slated to be directed by Bassam Tariq, but Marvel reportedly grew concerned that he wasn’t the best fit for the project. The studio gave Mahershala Ali a list of potential replacements, but the actor conducted his own search and handpicked Yann Demange, who also exited the project. Blade was reportedly just weeks away from starting production in 2023 when the WGA strike hit and was followed by the SAG strike. Everything shut down, but Blade was left dormant even when the strikes concluded. Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre, who were reportedly attached to the project, departed, and new writers were brought in to tackle the script. The film has been removed from Marvel’s schedule. As it stands now, Ali’s only appearance in the MCU has been a vocal cameo in the post-credit scene of Eternals.

Source: Happy Sad Confused podcast
