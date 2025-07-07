Mahershala Ali dodges question about Blade in the MCU: “Leave me out of it”

With Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to kick off this month with The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, it’s inevitable that we think of one of the fallen soldiers: Blade. While it hasn’t officially been canceled, it was initially supposed to come out this fall and has since been indefinitely delayed, further indicating that things just aren’t as sharp as the studio needs them to be. So where does that leave the planned star of Blade, Mahershala Ali? No further questions.

While promoting Jurassic World Rebirth, both Mahershala Ali and Scarlett Johansson were asked if they could name the MCU movies they had been in. Dodging the question, Ali said, “Leave me out of it…That’s a Scarlett question.” Not to speak for Johansson, but her answer is far less involved than Ali’s…

Blade — that is, the one set to star Mahershala Ali — has had so many changes of writers and directors that it became one of the most complicated productions Marvel has ever seen. As it stands, Kevin Feige does still plan to see its inclusion in the MCU. When that will be — if ever — is anyone’s guess, with the movie no longer tied to a release date. It has been a while since Feige gave any thorough statement, but late last year he said, “We love the character, we love Mahershala’s version of him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You’re up to date on what’s going on. But I can tell you that the character will be coming to the MCU.” Original Blade — that is, the one that starred Wesley Snipes — writer David S. Goyer has shown his own concerns, saying he’d be interested in helping save the movie if the studio would bother asking.

Blade most recently appeared on screen via original portrayer Wesley Snipes, turning up in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. So, yes, Wesley Snipes was in the MCU before Mahershala Ali.

Do you think we will ever officially see Mahershala Ali as Blade in the MCU?