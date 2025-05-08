Blade trilogy writer David S. Goyer’s advice to Marvel: “Give me a call.”

The fact that there was going to be a Blade reboot as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Mashershala Ali in the title role, came as a huge surprise when the announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con back in July of 2019… but we’re coming up on the six year anniversary of that announcement, and we still haven’t seen a new Blade movie. The closest we’ve gotten is Ali making a vocal cameo as the character at the end of Eternals back in 2021. Now, we don’t know if we’re going to get a Blade reboot at all – which is baffling to David S. Goyer, who wrote the trilogy of Blade films that were released between 1998 and 2004 and also created the short-lived Blade TV series that ran for 13 episodes in 2006. His advice to Marvel Studios: “Give me a call.”

Screen Rant caught up with Goyer while he was doing press for the Apple TV+ series Murderbot, which he executive produces. When asked what Marvel Studios needs to do to pull Blade out of development hell, Goyer said, “ Give me a call. ” Asked if he would be interesting in writing the screenplay for the reboot, he answered, “ I would. I’ve always loved the character and I love him, and I’ve been sitting on the sideline wondering, ‘What in the world is going on? Why is it taking so long?’ Because I’m a huge Marvel fan myself, and I’ve just been totally puzzled. “

Last year, we heard a rumor that Mahershala Ali is getting “increasingly frustrated” with the long development process on this one. Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre have been cast alongside Ali as the years have gone by, but are no longer involved, as their characters have apparently been written out. Lindo, who has a role in Sinners, recently shared some information on who his Blade character would have been. Co-star Mia Goth, who is rumored to be playing the villainous Lilith, is still attached – and she has said that she’s fine with the delays, because it shows that Marvel really cares about the project. We’ve heard that, at one point, the reboot was going to be set in the 1920s.

Writers who have worked on the script include Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen), Michael Starrbury (When They See Us), True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto (who worked with Ali on season 3 of that show), Beau DeMayo (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf), Michael Green (Logan), and Eric Pearson, who has worked on Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Do you think Marvel Studios should bring David S. Goyer in to work on the Blade reboot? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.