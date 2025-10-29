Aaron Pierre had to accept his Blade departure before the fun even began

The MCU’s Blade has been hit with so many delays, that fans were rightly pessimistic about its future – if there was going to be one. While some of its remaining stars and Marvel head Kevin Feige have confirmed it is in fact still moving forward, we know there’s no chance of it being part of Phase Six as originally intended. So there is still a lot of speculation and waiting – but one person who may not be keeping an eye too closely on the news is Aaron Pierre, who, back in 2022, had joined the cast of Blade…only to later find himself removed.

Aaron Pierre has been fairly transparent on the entire Blade debacle, saying the project he signed on for had transformed into one he didn’t have as much faith in. Speaking with Men’s Health on the topic, he added, “I remember being cast in Blade and feeling elated. But something I learned during that time was that until you step foot on the set, you haven’t commenced work. It just took a different creative direction, and I was no longer a part of it. You have to accept that.” Another key actor that left the production was Delroy Lindo, no doubt a major loss for Blade.

While Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo may be out of the cast, Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth still remain. Goth has even defended all of the shake-ups, which she suggested is a demonstration of the persistence of the crew. “It’s for the best that it’s taken the time that it has. They want to do it right…They really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good.“

As far as Kevin Feige’s perspective goes, he knows there was a lot of chatter about the delays, but he, too, has been driven to make Blade stand out from any of its predecessors. “We didn’t want to simply just put a leather outfit on [Ali] and have him start killing vampires. It had to be unique. It fell into the time when we started pulling back and saying, ‘Only accept insanely great.’ And it wasn’t ‘insanely great’ at the time. We didn’t feel like, as we often do, you can have a good script and make it a great script through production. We didn’t feel confident that we could do that on Blade, and we didn’t want to do that to Mahershala and didn’t want to do that to us.”

