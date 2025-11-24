Movie Trailers

Dead Man’s Wire trailer: Bill Skarsgård stars in first Gus Van Sant movie in seven years

By
Posted 9 hours ago
Dead Man's Wire trailerDead Man's Wire trailer

It’s been seven years since the last movie from Gus Van Sant (Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot), but at long last, the director is back with a new project. Row K Entertainment has released the first trailer for Dead Man’s Wire, a crime drama based on the true story of Tony Kiritsis, a man who kidnapped his mortgage broker and wired a shotgun to the back of his neck. I mean… that’s wrong, but… I get it.

Bill Skarsgård (It: Welcome to Derry) stars as Tony alongside Darce Montgomery (Stranger Things), Colman Domingo (The Running Man), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), Myha’la (Dumb Money), and Al Pacino (The Irishman). The official synopsis reads: “Based on a true story, the 1977 kidnapping of a prominent banker grips the nation and turns the abductor into an outlaw folk hero. As the media frenzy peaks, the standoff becomes a spectacle of desperation, defiance and blurred justice, which resonates even today.Dead Man’s Wire will hit select theaters on January 9, before expanding wide on January 16.

Although Van Sant has been absent from the big screen for too long, he has been active on television. He directed six episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, the second season of the anthology series co-created by Ryan Murphy. The season follows acclaimed writer Truman Capote as he ruins his friendships with the Swans, a socialite group of New York City high society, by writing a thinly veiled fictionalized account of their scandalous and hedonistic lives in his (ultimately unfinished) novel, Answered Prayers.

Van Sant was also developing a Hulk Hogan movie, which would have focused on the wrestler’s legal battle against Gawker. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were being eyed to star, but the project was ultimately scrapped earlier this year.

As for Skarsgård, he has been stepping back into the shoes of Pennywise for HBO’s It: Welcome to Derry. The series finds the shapeshifting creature terrorizing the town of Derry in the ’60s. The show has been receiving largely positive reviews, including one from own own Alex Maidy. “The scares are plentiful, and the expansion of the title town makes Welcome to Derry another stellar HBO original series,” he wrote. “This is the best of the short list of projects inspired by Stephen King. I am looking forward to the planned additional seasons that will delve even deeper into the origin of Pennywise.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you think of the Dead Man’s Wire trailer?

Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,382 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  4. Greenland: Migration
  5. Send Help
  6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
  7. Mortal Kombat 2
  8. Zootopia 2
  9. Project Hail Mary
  10. Marty Supreme

Breaking News