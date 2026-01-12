Interview: Dacre Montgomery, Cary Elwes, Colman Domingo and More Talk Dead Man’s Wire

Gus Van Sant has always been a filmmaker whom I admired. Excluding a certain remake, I’ve loved so much of his work, especially the excellent Drugstore Cowboy. His latest, the gripping Dead Man’s Wire, is a welcome return for the director. The film offers terrific leads courtesy of Bill Skarsgard and Dacre Montgomery. The cast also includes Al Pacino, Cary Elwes, Kelly Lynch, Colman Domingo, Myha’la, and it’s written by Austin Kolodney. Based on a true story, the thriller is one of Van Sant’s best.

A few weeks back, I sat down with the cast and writer of Dead Man’s Wire. First up, I spoke with Cary Elwes and Dacre Montgomery. For Dacre, it’s a bit of a challenging film considering what he goes through. And he nails it. The two actors discussed working with the director. Both are terrific, yet it is Mr. Montgomery who gives one hell of an intense performance.

I also spoke with Colman Domingo, Myha’la, and Austin, all separately. The two actors discussed taking on the project. As for Colman, the man is such a joy to speak with, and he gave wonderful insight into the feature. For Myha’la, she was incredibly charming. She talked about taking on this project and working with the impressive talent involved.

Finally, I spoke with Austin Kolodney. The man is an extremely talented screenwriter. And he also happens to be a fan of JoBlo. He discussed what drew him to this story, and of course, what it was like having someone of Gus Van Sant’s caliber to bring it to the big screen.

Dead Man’s Wire is an excellent new film (read our review), and if you are looking for something a little smarter than your average action flick, check it out in theatres now.