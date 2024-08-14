Deadpool & Wolverine concept art features cameos that didn’t make it into the finished film

Zombies and demons aren’t the only things that were considered for Deadpool & Wolverine battle sequences but didn’t make it into the finished film. While the movie features some awesome cameos, there were more cameos discussed that didn’t pan out. Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, recently admitted that a potential cameo appearance by Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider fell through – and now concept art has dropped online to give us a glimpse of a battle with the Deadpool Corps that would have involved Deadpool, Wolverine, some of the characters who did make it into the movie – plus Ghost Rider, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, and a dinosaur! You can take a look at this concept art, which was shared by artist Rodney Fuentebella, in the Instagram embed below.

Fuentebella wrote, “ Here is an early concept illustration I did for the Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine film. This was in the beginning stages of the making of the film so a lot changed but I wanted to show the how epic and awesome this film could be at the time. I had a blast creating all the interactions between our heroes and the Deadpool variants. Thank you to @andyparkart for leading this project on the vis dev side and to all the Marvel Studios peps. Check out @ryan_meinerding_art Wolverine concept if you haven’t already. And enjoy!!! This piece will also be included in the upcoming The Art of Deadpool & Wolverine. “

Directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay that was crafted by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Reynolds, Zeb Wells, and Levy himself, Deadpool & Wolverine has the following synopsis: Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – F–k. Synopses are so f–king stupid. Well, the movie has made over a billion dollars at the box office, so you probably know what it’s about.

