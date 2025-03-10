Norman Reedus and Léa Seydoux star in a surreal and stunning 10-minute trailer for Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, and more brought the latest 10-minute Death Stranding: On the Beach trailer to SXSW.

No, you’re not having an acid flashback, though I can understand why you’d think that after watching the new trailer for Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The world-famous video game developer brought the latest look at his upcoming sequel to SXSW, treating audiences to an in-depth preview of his anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Death Stranding. Clocking in at over 10 minutes, the new trailer shares plot elements, character reveals, gameplay, and gorgeous vistas from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. If you’re confused about the latest preview, don’t worry; you’re not the only one.

During the SXSW presentation, Hideo Kojima, Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, and Woodkid (Yoann Lemoine) revealed the game’s official release date (June 26, 2025), when players can pre-order the game (March 17, 2025), and several versions of the game with Digital Deluxe, Collector’s Editions, and more.

Here’s the official logline for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach:

“Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.”

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach features Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, Troy Baker, Luca Marinelli, and Alissa Jung, with Marty Rhone playing George Miller, Jonathan Roumie playing Faith Akin, and Darren Jacobs playing Nicolas Winding Refn.

2019’s Death Stranding debuted to mixed reviews from critics and long-time fans of Kojima’s legendary work. While some players referred to Death Stranding as a AAA walking simulator, a Director’s Cut of the game (released in 2022) framed the game in a new, more positive light. Regardless of what players thought about Death Stranding, there was no denying that Kojima had introduced audiences to something epic and unique. The game’s winding plot, drop-dead-gorgeous visuals, and gameplay quirks found their audience, and now players can look forward to more of this strange world.

Today’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer has it all, folks! Beautiful expanses of corrupted land, living puppets, a shatter-proof baby, mouth tentacles, glob monsters, and more! I’m now re-downloading Death Stranding onto my PlayStation 5 to play it before the sequel hits shelves. My mind and body are ready!

You can check out the pre-order bonuses for each version of the game below:

Pre-Order Bonus:

In-game items Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK) Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]



Digital Deluxe Edition:

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the Game

In-game Items Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK) Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Patch 70: Quokka Patch 71: Chiral Feline Patch 72: Why Me?

Pre-Order Bonus Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK) Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]



Colletor’s Edition: