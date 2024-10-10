Slash, Bear McCreary, and Chuck Cirino teamed up for the Deathstalker remake theme song

Back in 1983, legendary producer Roger Corman brought the world a sword and sorcery film with an awesome title: Deathstalker . It was so successful, it paved the way for three sequels: Deathstalker II: Duel of the Titans (1987), Deathstalker and the Warriors from Hell (1988), and Deathstalker IV: Match of the Titans (1991). The franchise went dormant for more than thirty years, but earlier this year we learned that it’s being revived by filmmaker Steven Kostanski – whose previous credits include Manborg, Father’s Day, The Void, Leprechaun Returns, Psycho Goreman, Frankie Freako, and episodes of the short-lived Day of the Dead TV series. Kostanski is writing and directing a Deathstalker remake that has Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick) playing the title character… and now that the project is in post-production, the filmmakers recently revealed that the theme song composed for the remake is a collaboration between legendary musician Slash, composer Bear McCreary, and Deathstalker II composer Chuck Cirino! The filmmakers told Kickstarter supporters, “To say we made a mess in our pants when we heard the results would be an understatement.” So this is a promising update – especially for fans of Deathstalker II.

Here’s what the Deathstalker remake is about: The Kingdom of Abraxeon is under siege from The Dreadites, a mysterious horde of warriors, whose sudden appearance is rumored to foretell the return of Nekromemnon, an ancient sorcerer long thought dead. Such times of chaos are times of fortune for men like Deathstalker who, having broken ties with all guilds and banners, now ekes an existence from the spoils recovered in the wake of Dreadite attacks. Our story begins when Deathstalker unknowingly recovers an enchanted amulet from a corpse-ridden battlefield, and finds himself cursed by an arcane magick. Now pursued by a monstrous clan of assassins at the behest of the Dreadite scourge, Deathstalker is forced into a perilous quest to reverse the curse and rid the realm of evil. Death is just the beginning… of great adventure!

One of Bernhardt’s co-stars is Nina Bergman (Hell Hath No Fury). Her character is Grendul, “ a confident, tough leader of the Abraxeon Thieves Guild who has a history with Deathstalker. ” A picture of Bergman in character, taken by Bernhardt himself, can be seen below.

In addition to this film, there’s also going to be a Deathstalker comic book series from Vault Comics. Kostanski is on the comic’s creative team with writer Tim Seeley, artist Jim Terry, and Slash of Guns N’ Roses.

The Deathstalker remake is coming our way from Hangar 18 Media. Pasha Patriki, Avi Federgreen, and Michael Pazst are producing the film, with Slash and Rodrigo Gudiño of Berserkergang Films serving as executive producers alongside Andrew Thomas Hunt, James Fler, Josh Viola, and Peter Kuplowsky. Scott Weatherall is an associate producer and Melissa A. Smith a co-producer. Raven Banner will be handling international sales and Canadian distribution.

Are you looking forward to the Deathstalker remake, and are you glad to hear that Chuck Cirino has composed the theme song with Slash and Bear McCreary (both of whom are described as being “uber Deathstalker fans”)? Let us know by leaving a comment below.