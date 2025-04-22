Decorum at the Deathbed: Bird Box author Josh Malerman’s thriller story is getting a film adaptation

Last week, we learned that The Boogeyman director Rob Savage, Succession writer Nathan Elston, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye Oscar winner Jessica Chastain are teaming up for a film adaptation of Bird Box author Josh Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House. Now, Deadline has broken the news that another Malerman adaptation is in the works, as “rising screenwriter” Jenna Mattison has been hired to write a screenplay based on Malerman’s novella Decorum at the Deathbed – a story that was released exclusively as an Audible Original that has a runtime of 73 minutes.

Decorum at the Deathbed follows a grieving widow that starts a twisted affair with the detective investigating the mutilated deer that keep appearing in the forest behind her house. But as the relationship deepens he begins to wonder if she’s truly a victim or a sociopathic killer. A disturbing and terrifying tale unearthing the dark shadows of the mind and finding redemption in the most unexpected of places.

According to Deadline, “ the story is described as an elevated psychological thriller — Body Heat meets Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart. ” Josh Malerman and his producing partner Ryan Lewis will be producing the film adaptation through their company Spin a Black Yarn. The search for a director is now underway.

Jenna Mattison’s previous writing credits include the drama Fish Without a Bicycle (which she also starred in), the comedy The Third Wish (which she also starred in), the crime thriller For the Love of Money, the thriller Deadly Revenge, and the horror film The Sound (which she also directed). She produced most of those projects as well. Deadline notes that Mattison has also worked on James Patterson, Sophie Kinsella, and Anita Moorjani adaptations that haven’t gone into production yet, including a Patterson-based TV series that’s set up at Universal, and is currently in pre-production on a film called Haunted, which will be directed by Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), with filming set to take place in Thailand.

What do you think of Josh Malerman and Jenna Mattison joining forces for a film adaptation of Decorum at the Deathbed? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.