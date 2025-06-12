Incidents Around the House: Dichen Lachman joins Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass in horror film

Dichen Lachman has had roles in Jurassic World: Dominion and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and may be best known for playing Ms. Casey on the Apple TV+ series Severance. Now, it has been announced that Lachman has joined Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two) and Jay Duplass (Dying for Sex) in the supernatural horror film that The Boogeyman director Rob Savage is making for Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. Although this project is based on Bird Box author Josh Malerman’s novel Incidents Around the House , it doesn’t currently have an official title. In fact, it’s being referred to as the Untiled Rob Savage Supernatural Horror Film. I think they should just stick with Incidents Around the House.

Details on the character Lachman will be playing in the film have not been revealed. The story revolves around a haunting told from the perspective of a young girl whose troubled family is targeted by an entity she calls ‘Other Mommy.’ Here’s the full description of Malerman’s novel: To eight-year-old Bela, her family is her world. There’s Mommy, Daddo, and Grandma Ruth. But there is also Other Mommy, a malevolent entity who asks her every day: “Can I go inside your heart?” When horrifying incidents around the house signal that Other Mommy is growing tired of asking Bela the question over and over, Bela understands that unless she says yes, her family will soon pay. Other Mommy is getting restless, stronger, bolder. Only the bonds of family can keep Bela safe, but other incidents show cracks in her parents’ marriage. The safety Bela relies on is about to unravel. But Other Mommy needs an answer. You can pick up a copy of the novel at THIS LINK.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are making this movie in association with Spin a Black Yarn for Universal Pictures. Atomic Monster’s James Wan is producing, with Savage and Malerman serving as executive producers alongside Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, and Ryan Lewis. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. Succession writer Nathan Elston is writing the screenplay.

What do you think of Dichen Lachman joining Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass in Incidents Around the House / this untitled supernatural horror film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.