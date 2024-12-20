Deep Blue Sea: Renny Harlin’s fantastic shark thriller gets a 4K UHD release from Arrow Video

Renny Harlin’s Deep Blue Sea will be making the leap to 4K Ultra HD courtesy of Arrow Video. The guilty pleasure shark flick is one of my absolute favourites, so I am thrilled. The limited edition 4K set (which will also be released on Blu-ray) will be released on March 18, 2025.

The official synopsis reads: “ At an isolated research facility in the middle of the ocean, a team of scientists, led by Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows), are working on a cure for Alzheimer’s by genetically altering the brains of sharks. When a shark escapes and attacks a pleasure boat, the company sponsoring the research threatens to pull its funding and sends corporate executive Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) to investigate. McAlester has just 48 hours to prove the value of her work, but her experiments have made the sharks smarter. No longer happy to be injected, prodded, and caged, they begin to turn the tables. As a freak storm causes chaos on the surface, making it impossible to leave, the facility is flooded and the scientists must fight to survive against the rising water and the hungry sharks that now swim freely through the corridors. “

Check out the list of special features for the Deep Blue Sea 4K Ultra HD release below:

Brand new 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films approved by director Renny Harlin

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation

Original DTS HD-MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by screenwriter Duncan Kennedy

Brand new audio commentary by filmmaker and critic Rebekah McKendry

Archive audio commentary by director Renny Harlin and star Samuel L. Jackson

From the Frying Pan… into the Studio Tank, a new interview with production designer William Sandell

Beneath the Surface, a new visual essay by film critic Trace Thurman

When Sharks Attack: The Making of Deep Blue Sea, an archive featurette

The Sharks of the Deep Blue Sea, an archive featurette

Deleted scenes with optional audio commentary by director Renny Harlin

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

60-page perfect bound collector’s book containing new writing by film critics Josh Hurtado, Jennie Kermode, and Murray Leeder, plus previously unseen production art and designs

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Luke Preece

Postcards from Aquatica

Will you be adding Deep Blue Sea to your 4K collection?