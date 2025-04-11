DeepStar Six dives into the world of 4K with a new Ultra HD Blu-ray from Kino Lorber

Sean S. Cunningham will always be primarily remembered for directing the original Friday the 13th, but he has taken the helm of some other movies that are worth checking out, like 1985’s The New Kids and the deep sea horror film DeepStar Six. The 1989 movie will now be getting a new 4K Blu-ray release, according to Blu-ray.com. Kino Lorber is behind this physical media distribution. The movie stars Taurean Blacque, Nancy Everhard, Greg Evigan, Miguel Ferrer, and Nia Peeples. DeepStar Six is set to hit retailers on June 17.
The description reads,
NOT ALL ALIENS COME FROM SPACE! Far below the surface of the unforgiving sea, the daring crew of DeepStar Six are explorers in a forbidding world of impenetrable darkness and unimaginable pressure. They have invaded the icy fathoms into which no human has ever ventured. Their mission is to establish a top secret Navy base on the ocean floor. But something’s down there and the crew of DeepStar Six are about to make a startling discovery—there’s no escape from the terror of the deep. DeepStar Six will plunge you into the depths of fear… save your last breath… to scream.
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE BY STUDIOCANAL
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- NEW Audio Commentary by Horror-Fix.com’s James G. Chandler and Ash Hamilton
- Audio Commentary with Director Sean S. Cunningham and Visual Effects Supervisor James Isaac
- Audio Commentary with Screenwriters Lewis Abernathy and Geof Miller
- Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interview with Composer Harry Manfredini
- 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
- Optional English Subtitles
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE BY STUDIOCANAL
- NEW Audio Commentary by Horror-Fix.com’s James G. Chandler and Ash Hamilton
- Audio Commentary with Director Sean S. Cunningham and Visual Effects Supervisor James Isaac
- Audio Commentary with Screenwriters Lewis Abernathy and Geof Miller
- Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interview with Composer Harry Manfredini
- From the Deep: Interviews with Creature Effects & Special Make-up Designer Mark Shostrom, Creature Supervisor Greg Nicotero and Creature Artist Robert Kurtzman
- The Survivors: Interviews with Actors Greg Evigan and Nancy Everhard
- Water Damage: Interview with Stunt Coordinator Kane Hodder
- Original EPK
- Extended Vintage Interview Clips
- Behind-the-Scenes Footage
- Image Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer and TV Spot
- 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
- Optional English Subtitles
